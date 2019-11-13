Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Commercial cannabis producers in Alberta to start paying property taxes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2019 1:44 pm
An employee checks plants in the "flowering" room at marijuana cultivation facility in Olds, Alta., on October 10, 2018.
An employee checks plants in the "flowering" room at marijuana cultivation facility in Olds, Alta., on October 10, 2018. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press

Municipalities in Alberta are to get a new source of revenue next year when commercial cannabis producers start paying property taxes.

Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu says cannabis growers will no longer be classified as agricultural businesses and so won’t qualify for a tax exemption.

Related News

READ MORE: Alberta Government collects $30M from cannabis tax since legalization

The change is to come into effect in the 2020 tax year.

Madu made the announcement at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta fall convention in Edmonton.

Municipal assessors will be responsible for market-value assessments and the government isn’t saying how much additional revenue is expected.

READ MORE: Alberta sees most money spent on cannabis since legalization: StatCan

The tax change does not apply to greenhouse operations or industrial hemp cultivation.

Story continues below advertisement

Madu said Alberta’s current tax regulations don’t adequately address cannabis production, which doesn’t really fall under the traditional definition of agriculture.

“Cannabis production facilities are large industrial operations and like any other local businesses, they need to pay for municipal services that they use,” Madu told the convention.

“Beginning next year, you will be able to collect taxes on these properties.”

Tweet This

Rural municipalities president Al Kemmere said the group welcomes the announcement.

“We’ve been asking the government to put cannabis-production facilities on equal footing with other industrial businesses since legalization. I’m glad the government listened to our concerns and acted swiftly.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta GovernmentProperty TaxesAlberta cannabiskaycee maducannabis taxAlberta cannabis producersagricultural businessesCannabis property taxescommercial cannabis producersCommercial cannabis property taxes
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.