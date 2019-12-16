Adopt a Pal: Manitoba Underdogs Rescue joins ‘Global News Morning’ to help pups find homes

Send this page to someone via email

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescue pets in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Manitoba Underdogs Rescue stopped by Global Winnipeg with three dogs searching for their forever homes.

Jason Alexander is a one-year-old boxer-Great Pyrenees mix. Jason has recently passed his first obedience class. While he knows how to control himself, there are times you should expect Jason to show his “romantic” side by providing kisses.

Jason Alexander joins ‘Global News Morning’ for the latest edition of Adopt a Pal. Global News

Barbara and Maxie are Pyrenees-Shepherd mixes. They were brought to the rescue by their previous owner because they needed extra care after their mom disappeared. Barbara and Maxie are both calm, especially for their age, and are always available for cuddling.

Barbra (left) and Maxie (right) cuddle up on the ‘Global News Morning’ couch during Adopt a Pal. Global News

Think twice before giving a pet as a gift

While a puppy with a bow on top might seem like the perfect Christmas gift, Manitoba Underdogs is urging people to ensure they’ve had honest conversations to see if they are ready for the commitment of a pet.

Story continues below advertisement

“You want it to be a family decision and everybody knowing what comes with a puppy,” said Manitoba Underdogs Rescue’s Meg Norton.

“A dog can be a great addition, but it needs to be the right decision.” Tweet This

The rescue is always on the hunt for foster parents to help take care of the dogs while they find their home.

For more information on becoming a foster or the adoption process, click here.

4:39 Adopt a Pal Dec. 16 Adopt a Pal Dec. 16