Sandy Bay CFS vows to continue providing services after fire damages head office

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Sandy Bay Child and Family Services (CFS) says residents can still expect to receive services, even though a fire tore through the organization’s head office on Sunday.

In a letter to community members sent on Sunday, Sandy Bay CFS vowed to continue to provide services to children and families.

“Even with the tremendous loss of our head office building on-reserve due to fire, Sandy Bay CFS is committed to ensuring that services to children and families continue with as little disruption as possible,” the letter read.

A fire reportedly broke out at the office building on Sunday morning, prompting firefighters from Glenella, Alonsa and Amaranth to respond.

Global News has reached out to representatives of Sandy Bay First Nation for further information regarding the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

The letter says residents who have questions can call the Sandy Bay CFS office in Portage la Prairie at 204-856-2030.

Sandy Bay First Nation is 131 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The letter from Sandy Bay Child and Family Services. Facebook

More to come.