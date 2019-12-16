Menu

Crime

Sandy Bay CFS vows to continue providing services after fire damages head office

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 12:41 pm
A fire tore through the offices of Sandy Bay Child and Family Services on Sunday morning.
A fire tore through the offices of Sandy Bay Child and Family Services on Sunday morning. File Photo / Pixabay

Sandy Bay Child and Family Services (CFS) says residents can still expect to receive services, even though a fire tore through the organization’s head office on Sunday.

In a letter to community members sent on Sunday, Sandy Bay CFS vowed to continue to provide services to children and families.

“Even with the tremendous loss of our head office building on-reserve due to fire, Sandy Bay CFS is committed to ensuring that services to children and families continue with as little disruption as possible,” the letter read.

READ MORE: Kindergarten student ‘comes in contact’ with used needle on Sandy Bay playground

A fire reportedly broke out at the office building on Sunday morning, prompting firefighters from Glenella, Alonsa and Amaranth to respond.

Global News has reached out to representatives of Sandy Bay First Nation for further information regarding the fire.

The letter says residents who have questions can call the Sandy Bay CFS office in Portage la Prairie at 204-856-2030.

Sandy Bay First Nation is 131 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The letter from Sandy Bay Child and Family Services.
The letter from Sandy Bay Child and Family Services. Facebook

More to come.

