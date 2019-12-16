Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Regina Pats give up late goal, lose 5-4 to Winnipeg Ice in shootout

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 11:07 am
Updated December 16, 2019 11:10 am
WATCH: The Regina Pats lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Winnipeg Ice in WHL action on Sunday night.

The Regina Pats earned a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Ice in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Sunday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Forward Robbie Holmes had a strong showing in the Pats defeat, scoring twice while adding an assist.

In 30 games this season, Holmes has 13 goals and 10 assists. Pats forward Ty Kolle also had a good night with his 12th goal of the year and also picked up an assist.

READ MORE: Regina Pats fall 4-2 to the Kamloops Blazers in WHL action

Captain Austin Pratt had two helpers in the loss – Pats Carson Denomie scored his eighth of the year while winger Logan Nijhoff and defencemen Ryker Evan and an assist each.

Jackson Leppard, Owen Pederson, Brad Ginnell and Connor McClennon scored for the Ice.

READ MORE: Pats players shower kids at Regina General Hospital with teddy bears

McClennon scored the lone goal in the shootout.

Pats goalie Max Paddock stopped 42-of-46 shots, while Jesse Makaj stopped 27-of-31 for the Ice.

The Pats are off until Dec. 27 when they take on the Warriors in Moose Jaw.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WHLRegina SportsWestern Hockey LeagueIceRegina PatsMoose Jaw WarriorsWinnipeg IcePatsWarrior
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.