Regina Pats give up late goal, lose 5-4 to Winnipeg Ice in shootout

The Regina Pats earned a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Ice in Western Hockey League (WHL) action on Sunday night.
Forward Robbie Holmes had a strong showing in the Pats defeat, scoring twice while adding an assist.
In 30 games this season, Holmes has 13 goals and 10 assists. Pats forward Ty Kolle also had a good night with his 12th goal of the year and also picked up an assist.
Captain Austin Pratt had two helpers in the loss – Pats Carson Denomie scored his eighth of the year while winger Logan Nijhoff and defencemen Ryker Evan and an assist each.
Jackson Leppard, Owen Pederson, Brad Ginnell and Connor McClennon scored for the Ice.
McClennon scored the lone goal in the shootout.
Pats goalie Max Paddock stopped 42-of-46 shots, while Jesse Makaj stopped 27-of-31 for the Ice.
The Pats are off until Dec. 27 when they take on the Warriors in Moose Jaw.
COMMENTS