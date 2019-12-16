Saskatoon Blades snap 4-game losing streak with win over Prince Albert Raiders

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Blades enter the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Christmas break on a winning note.

The Blades downed the Prince Albert Raiders 4-1 on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

For the second year in a row, Tristen Robins scored the goal to unleash a barrage of teddy bears at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

Robins scored his 11th goal of the season at the 10:44 mark of the first period, and fans let the stuffed animals fly.

Chase Wouters put the Blades up 2-0, scoring his 13th of the season with 2:03 left in the second period.

Ozzy Wiesblatt got the Raiders on the scoreboard 2:59 into the third period.

Zach Huber restored the two-goal lead 58 seconds later, and Eric Florchuk rounded out the scoring for the Blades with 7:27 left in the period.

Nolan Maier picked up the win, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he faced.

Boston Bilous made 24 saves in the loss.

It was the Blades’ third win in four games against their provincial rivals.

Ryan Marsh picked up his first win as a WHL head coach. Marsh is currently in charge of the team while head coach Mitch Love is overseas as an assistant coach with Team Canada at the 2020 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

All stuffed animals from the toss are being donated to the Children’s Wish Foundation of Saskatchewan, along with other charities and school groups.

The Blades (15-15-3) and Raiders (20-9-4) will renew their rivalry after the break with back-to-back games.

The teams meet in Prince Albert on Dec. 27 and then the following day in Saskatoon.