Canada

Cineplex to be bought by U.K.-based Cineworld in $2.8B deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2019 7:39 am
A man makes his way down an escalator during the Cineplex Entertainment company's annual general meeting in Toronto on May 17, 2017. Cineplex Inc. has agreed to a friendly takeover deal that values the operator of Canada's largest chain of movie theatres at $2.8 billion, including debt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
Cineplex Inc. has agreed to a friendly takeover deal that values the operator of Canada’s largest chain of movie theatres at $2.8 billion, including debt.

Cineworld Group PLC has agreed to pay $34 per share in cash, a 42 per cent premium to the closing price for Cineplex shares Friday.

Cineworld will also take on the debt owed by the Toronto-based company, which has 165 movie theatres across Canada.

READ MORE: Cineplex and CJ 4DPLEX open multi-sensory theatres across Canada

“We believe this transaction today is both financially compelling and in our shareholders best interest,” Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob said in a statement.

If the deal receives is approved by shareholders and regulators, Cineplex will become part of a global company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2020.

READ MORE: Fraudsters attempt ‘coordinated’ redemption of Scene card points, Cineplex says

However, Cineplex has seven weeks to solicit and negotiate with other potential buyers who may be willing to pay more for the company.

Cineworld would be receive a termination fee under certain circumstances including if Cineplex finds another buyer with a superior offer.

Cineplex has diversified in recent years into a variety of entertainment-related businesses including advertising, events programming and the Rec Room — a chain of locations serving food, drink and amusements.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TheatreCINEPLEXMovie TheatreCineplex dealcineplex movie theatreCineplex takeover dealCineworldCineworld Group
