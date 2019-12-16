Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after alleged sexual assault, robbery at knifepoint inside Toronto business

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2019 6:09 am
David Hunte-Green, 23, arrested by police.
David Hunte-Green, 23, arrested by police. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint on Saturday afternoon.

Police allege the man entered an office in the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area and asked a 63-year-old woman inside about business.

They allege he produced a knife, robbed and sexually assaulted the woman.

READ MORE: Toronto police make arrest in 2 sexual assault investigations

Police say 23-year-old David Hunte-Green was arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon and robbery with an offensive weapon.

He’s also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He appeared in court on Sunday morning.

Police said this is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Toronto PoliceSexual AssaultRobberyToronto Sexual AssaultToronto robberyIslington AvenueDixon RoadDavid Hunte-Green
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.