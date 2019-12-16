Man charged after alleged sexual assault, robbery at knifepoint inside Toronto business

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint on Saturday afternoon.

Police allege the man entered an office in the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area and asked a 63-year-old woman inside about business.

They allege he produced a knife, robbed and sexually assaulted the woman.

Police say 23-year-old David Hunte-Green was arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon and robbery with an offensive weapon.

He’s also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He appeared in court on Sunday morning.

Police said this is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues.