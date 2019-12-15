Menu

Canada

New Toronto Community Housing building features over 150 units

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 3:23 pm
Updated December 15, 2019 4:26 pm
Mayor John Tory says the building's design makes it indistinguishable from market-rate apartment and condo buildings.
Mayor John Tory says the building's design makes it indistinguishable from market-rate apartment and condo buildings.

The city’s latest community housing building, situated in Regent Park, features over 150 new affordable units.

Mayor John Tory, Coun. Kristyn-Wong Tam and other city officials celebrated the building’s completion during an event on Sunday morning.

Tory said the building’s design makes it indistinguishable from market-rate apartment or condo buildings in the city.

“That’s the whole idea, that people should be all living together in one city and one community like this,” he said.

The building is located at 150 River Street and has 125 rent-geared-to-income units, 33 affordable units with below-market rent prices, and six fully-accessible units.

Residents are expected to begin moving into the building later in the week.

Media were given a tour of the building Sunday.
Media were given a tour of the building Sunday.

The building’s completion marks the latest phase of the wider Regent Park Revitalization plan.

“The fact is that this project in all of its different chapters and all the different things that have happened has impacted the lives of so many people and has added to the strength and vitality of this community,” Tory said.

“And so here we are today to see the completion of another part of this exciting journey.”

