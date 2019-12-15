Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue East, just east of Barrymore Road and west of McCowan Road, at around 1:30 a.m. after a pedestrian was hit while crossing mid-block.

“Ambulance and police attended the scene and we did locate a victim as he was crossing Lawrence Avenue East,” Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters Sunday morning.

“The pedestrian who was struck suffered very serious injuries and unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries.” Tweet This

Gotell said collision reconstruction investigators were called to the scene to probe the circumstances leading up to the collision. He said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Meanwhile, Gotell encouraged pedestrians to used intersections where there are crosswalks with lights and/or signs and for drivers to pay extra attention.

“Lawrence Avenue … in this area is six lanes across and especially if somebody is trying to cross the street at night, it might be very difficult to see them.”

“We’re also urging motorists that when they’re driving their vehicles to maintain the speed limits. They have to be aware of their circumstances, the pedestrians … and they have to be able to control their vehicles and stop in time.”

As of Sunday morning, there was no indication what, if any, charges might be laid in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information, or those with surveillance or dash-cam footage from around the time of the collision, were asked to call police at 416-808-1900.