Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 8:38 am
Updated December 15, 2019 8:40 am
The collision happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The collision happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Nick Westoll / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue East, just east of Barrymore Road and west of McCowan Road, at around 1:30 a.m. after a pedestrian was hit while crossing mid-block.

“Ambulance and police attended the scene and we did locate a victim as he was crossing Lawrence Avenue East,” Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters Sunday morning.

“The pedestrian who was struck suffered very serious injuries and unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries.”

Tweet This

Gotell said collision reconstruction investigators were called to the scene to probe the circumstances leading up to the collision. He said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Gotell encouraged pedestrians to used intersections where there are crosswalks with lights and/or signs and for drivers to pay extra attention.

“Lawrence Avenue … in this area is six lanes across and especially if somebody is trying to cross the street at night, it might be very difficult to see them.”

READ MORE: Toronto council asks staff to adapt traffic safety plan to target heavy trucks, enhance school zones

“We’re also urging motorists that when they’re driving their vehicles to maintain the speed limits. They have to be aware of their circumstances, the pedestrians … and they have to be able to control their vehicles and stop in time.”

As of Sunday morning, there was no indication what, if any, charges might be laid in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information, or those with surveillance or dash-cam footage from around the time of the collision, were asked to call police at 416-808-1900.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTrafficToronto trafficToronto ParamedicsScarborough trafficToronto Pedestrian StruckToronto Road SafetyLawrence Avenue EastScarborough pedestrian struckLawrence Avenue East pedestrian hit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.