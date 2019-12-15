Menu

Canada

Venmar air exchangers recalled over potential fire hazard: Health Canada

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 10:46 am
Health Canada says if you own one of the recalled air exchangers, you should turn it off immediately and contact the manufacturer.
Health Canada is recalling Venmar air exchangers due to a potential fire hazard.

According to the recall notice issued on Friday, a safety device on the air exchangers designed to shut off the power supply if the machine overheats may not work properly, creating a potential fire risk.

Health Canada said the air exchangers with and without heat recovery devices are used to circulate air inside and outside of homes.

The affected devices were sold under a number of brand names, including: Venmar, Venmar AVS, Venmar Klima, Flair, Guardian by Broan, NuTone, Conformax, IVL, Carrier, Bryant, Day & Night, Payne, Heil, Rheem, Rudd, Protech, Weattherking, Sears, York, canEE, Husch, Maytag, Frigidaire, Tappan, Westinghouse, Partners Choice.

 

The air exchangers included in the recall were manufactured from January 2002 to July 2009, are made of metal and are blue or black in colour.

A list of the model number’s recalled can be found on Health Canada’s website.

According to the recall, the brand name and model number are featured on the unit’s nameplate or on its side.

The recall notice said approximately 207,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada.

If you own one of the affected air exchangers, Health Canada said you should turn the device off “immediately” and contact the manufacturer “as soon as possible.”

“Venmar will either send consumers a current-limiting adapter device free of charge or, for certain air exchanger models, arrange to send a technician to upgrade the equipment in question, at no cost,” the recall notice reads.

