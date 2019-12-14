Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to abduct her son from North Saanich school

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old North Saanich woman is in custody and facing charges after allegedly trying to abduct her young son from his elementary school Friday, which ended after a dramatic police pursuit.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said officers were called to Deep Cove Elementary just before 11 a.m. after the woman, who is barred from being on the school property, assaulted a staff member who tried to stop her from taking her nine-year-old son.

The woman managed to escape with the boy just before the school was placed on lockdown. A police officer was also injured while responding to the 911 call.

Police then located the woman’s vehicle travelling southbound on the Patricia Bay Highway, but the woman sped away from officers and refused to stop.

A brief pursuit ensued, and the woman ended up striking a police vehicle and was stopped before reaching Mount Newton Cross Road.

The officer in the police vehicle was injured in the crash. No bystanders were injured in the incident.

The mother was arrested at the scene. The boy and an unidentified female family member were found to be unharmed.

It’s not yet clear who the family member is or if she was involved in the abduction.

The two injured police officers were assessed by paramedics and are recovering at home.

RCMP are recommending charges of abduction, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving against the mother.

“Thanks to the actions of our frontline officers, this incident was resolved swiftly and the young child was quickly retrieved physically unharmed,” Sgt. Colin Cook said in a statement.

“Family disputes are emotional and have the unfortunate potential to end tragically. We are thankful that, with the assistance of the staff at Deep Cove Elementary, and our partners at the Central Saanich Police, that this was not the case today.”

The woman remains in custody while the investigation continues.

A court appearance connected to the file is scheduled for Dec. 16 in Victoria, though the details of the court records are under a publication ban.

