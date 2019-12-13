Top Tory fired after approving use of party funds for Scheer children private school

Send this page to someone via email

The executive director of the Conservative Party has been fired after approving the use of party funds to pay for the private schooling of Andrew Scheer’s children, sources tell Global News.

The Conservative Party is also now bringing in a forensic auditor to review spending arrangements by the Conservative Fund.

As Global News was the first to report on Thursday, Scheer resigned after news erupted within the party earlier this week that he had been getting reimbursed by donor money to pay for the cost of putting four of his five children in private school.

The fifth is not yet school-age.

READ MORE: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer resigns, vows to stay on until new leader chosen

Dustin van Vugt, the executive director of the party who has now been fired, said on Thursday in a statement that he had approved the use of party funds to reimburse Scheer for the cost of his children’s private schooling.

Story continues below advertisement

He said it was only a reimbursement of the difference between the cost of their schooling in Regina versus Ottawa.

But multiple Conservative sources told Global News that members of the Conservative Fund did not know about the arrangement and were furious to learn of it earlier this week, with many also worried about how the deal would look to voters.

More to come.