Sports

Peterborough Petes goalie Hunter Jones released from Canada’s 2020 world junior team

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 11:07 am
Updated December 13, 2019 11:10 am
Hunter Jones of the Peterborough Petes was one of nine players released on Thursday at Team Canada's world junior hockey team camp.
Hunter Jones of the Peterborough Petes was one of nine players released on Thursday at Team Canada's world junior hockey team camp. Peterborough Petes

Peterborough Petes goalie Hunter Jones was released from Hockey Canada’s world junior selection camp on Thursday.

Jones was one of nine players cut on Thursday and was one of four goaltenders at the camp in Oakville, Ont., according to Hockey Canada.  Making the roster were goaltenders Joel Hofer of the Portland Winterhawks, Olivier Rodrigue of the Moncton Wildcats and Nico Daws of the Guelph Storm.

READ MORE: Peterborough Petes forward Nick Robertson looks to crack USA World Junior roster

The 19-year-old Brantford native is 19-3-1 with the Petes this season, boasting a 2.53 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He is a 2019 second-round draft pick of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.

Team Canada’s roster is down to 24. The team begins the tournament in the Czech Republic with a game on Boxing Day versus the United States.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Jones said he woke up “humbled and thankful for the opportunity” at the camp and wished the team all the best.

Hunter Jones invited to national junior selection camp
OHLJunior HockeyPeterborough PetesWorld JuniorsPete'sGoalieGoaltenderHunter JonesWorld Junior Hockeyworld juniors 2020
