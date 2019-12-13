Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged after allegedly fleeing crash scene on Hwy. 402 in London

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 13, 2019 9:18 am
Updated December 13, 2019 9:21 am
Middlesex County OPP allege the man was involved in a collision on Wednesday night and later fled the scene.
Middlesex County OPP allege the man was involved in a collision on Wednesday night and later fled the scene. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Toronto man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision on Highway 402 in London, Middlesex County OPP say.

According to police, two vehicles collided shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of Highway 402, a few kilometres away from the road’s split with Highway 401.

Police say one of the drivers fled the scene and was later tracked down with the help of a canine unit near White Oak Road and Dingman Drive in London.

READ MORE: 48 more charges laid in connection with Ontario homes broken into during funerals — OPP

A 37-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop after a collision and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

OPP would not say how much cocaine was found, but said in an email to Global News it was “significant enough to lay the trafficking charge.”

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is set to appear in a London courthouse on Jan. 24, 2020.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonOntario Provincial Policehighway 401middlesex county oppHighway 402Toronto mandingman drive402 traffichighway 402 crashHighway 402 trafficHwy 402 crashHwy 402 trafficWhite Oak road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.