Toronto man charged after allegedly fleeing crash scene on Hwy. 402 in London

A Toronto man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision on Highway 402 in London, Middlesex County OPP say.

According to police, two vehicles collided shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of Highway 402, a few kilometres away from the road’s split with Highway 401.

Police say one of the drivers fled the scene and was later tracked down with the help of a canine unit near White Oak Road and Dingman Drive in London.

A 37-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop after a collision and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

OPP would not say how much cocaine was found, but said in an email to Global News it was “significant enough to lay the trafficking charge.”

The accused is set to appear in a London courthouse on Jan. 24, 2020.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash.