Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

48 more charges laid in connection with Ontario homes broken into during funerals: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 6:50 pm
OPP recommend those who plan on being away from home for an extended period of time to let a trusted neighbour or family member know.
OPP recommend those who plan on being away from home for an extended period of time to let a trusted neighbour or family member know. 980 CFPL

Further charges have been laid regarding residences being broken into during funeral services throughout Southwestern Ontario.

On Nov. 7, Elgin County OPP charged a 45-year-old of Dutton-Dunwich with 47 counts, including 18 counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime and 16 counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

A 55-year-old, also from Dutton-Dunwich, faced charges as well.

READ MORE: Two people face charges in connection with Ontario homes broken into during funerals: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police announced Thursday the 45-year-old is now facing an additional 48 charges, including 23 counts of break and enter and 7 counts of motor vehicle theft.

OPP are recommending that those who play to be away from home for an extended period of time let a trusted neighbour or family member know.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to police immediately.

Story continues below advertisement
Arrests made in alleged ‘high-end’ auto theft ring in Hamilton
Arrests made in alleged ‘high-end’ auto theft ring in Hamilton

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOntarioPoliceOPPTheftBreak And EnterChargesFuneralHomesSouthwestern OntarioElgin CountyinvestigationsBroken Into
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.