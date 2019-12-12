48 more charges laid in connection with Ontario homes broken into during funerals: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Further charges have been laid regarding residences being broken into during funeral services throughout Southwestern Ontario.

On Nov. 7, Elgin County OPP charged a 45-year-old of Dutton-Dunwich with 47 counts, including 18 counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime and 16 counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

A 55-year-old, also from Dutton-Dunwich, faced charges as well.

Ontario Provincial Police announced Thursday the 45-year-old is now facing an additional 48 charges, including 23 counts of break and enter and 7 counts of motor vehicle theft.

OPP are recommending that those who play to be away from home for an extended period of time let a trusted neighbour or family member know.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to police immediately.

