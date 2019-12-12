48 more charges laid in connection with Ontario homes broken into during funerals: OPP

Further charges have been laid regarding residences being broken into during funeral services throughout Southwestern Ontario.
On Nov. 7, Elgin County OPP charged a 45-year-old of Dutton-Dunwich with 47 counts, including 18 counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime and 16 counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
A 55-year-old, also from Dutton-Dunwich, faced charges as well.
READ MORE: Two people face charges in connection with Ontario homes broken into during funerals: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police announced Thursday the 45-year-old is now facing an additional 48 charges, including 23 counts of break and enter and 7 counts of motor vehicle theft.
OPP are recommending that those who play to be away from home for an extended period of time let a trusted neighbour or family member know.
Any suspicious activity should be reported to police immediately.
COMMENTS