Aircraft with mechanical issue lands safely at YLW in Kelowna

An aircraft that landed safely at Kelowna International Aiport on Thursday morning did so under the watchful eyes of emergency crews.

The City of Kelowna said the Convair aircraft advised air traffic control at the airport that it was diverting to Kelowna because of a mechanical issue.

The city said the aircraft’s call to air traffic control was made at approximately 10:50 a.m.

In response, emergency crews were dispatched to YLW, with the city calling it a safety precaution.

The city said the aircraft landed safely at approximately 11:20 a.m., and that there was no disruption to the airport’s flight schedule.

