Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Okanagan

Aircraft with mechanical issue lands safely at YLW in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 3:02 pm
Conditions at Kelowna International Aiport on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The City of Kelowna said an aircraft diverted to Kelowna because of a mechanical issue, with it landing safely at 11:20 a.m.
Conditions at Kelowna International Aiport on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The City of Kelowna said an aircraft diverted to Kelowna because of a mechanical issue, with it landing safely at 11:20 a.m. Nav Canada

An aircraft that landed safely at Kelowna International Aiport on Thursday morning did so under the watchful eyes of emergency crews.

The City of Kelowna said the Convair aircraft advised air traffic control at the airport that it was diverting to Kelowna because of a mechanical issue.

The city said the aircraft’s call to air traffic control was made at approximately 10:50 a.m.

READ MORE: Edmonton-bound plane makes safe, emergency landing in Kelowna shortly after takeoff

In response, emergency crews were dispatched to YLW, with the city calling it a safety precaution.

The city said the aircraft landed safely at approximately 11:20 a.m., and that there was no disruption to the airport’s flight schedule.

Proposed airport improvement fee hike for Kelowna
Proposed airport improvement fee hike for Kelowna
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganCity of KelownaYLWkelowna international airport
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.