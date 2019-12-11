Menu

Politics

U.S. Judiciary Committee take first steps toward vote on Trump’s articles of impeachment

By Mary Clare Jalonick And Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press
Posted December 11, 2019 10:31 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 10:33 pm
The House Judiciary Committee took the first steps Wednesday evening toward voting on articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump, beginning a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges.

The Judiciary meeting is to mark up, or amend, the two articles of impeachment that Democrats introduced Tuesday. Those articles charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his dealings with Ukraine.

READ MORE: Trump impeachment probe — Here’s what will happen next

The articles aren’t expected to be changed, though, as Democrats are unlikely to accept any amendments proposed by Republicans unified against Trump’s impeachment.

Democrats have already agreed to the language, which span only nine pages and say that Trump acted “corruptly” and “betrayed the nation” when he asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and the 2016 U.S. election.

Hamstrung in the minority, Republicans wouldn’t have the votes to make changes without support from at least some Democrats.

The Wednesday evening session of the 41-member panel was expected to last several hours, with opening statements from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Votes won’t come until Thursday, when the committee will consider amendments and likely hold a final vote to send the articles to the House floor.

