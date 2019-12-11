Metro Vancouver police arrest alleged prolific burglar, recover $200K in stolen goods

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver police say they’ve recovered close to $200,000 in stolen property after arresting an alleged prolific burglar.

Investigators say the arrest was the result of a joint operation with Coquitlam RCMP, which began in early November when West Vancouver police were called to a home in the 500 block of Southborough Drive for a reported break-in.

Officers arrived to find the home had been ransacked, and a variety of property, including cash and jewelry, had been stolen.

The owners were away on vacation at the time.

But police say security video captured an image of the subject, who was identified as a Port Coquitlam man.

West Vancouver police said the two police agencies executed a warrant at the man’s home, where they found a massive trove of allegedly stolen items — including property from the West Vancouver home.

Along with the stolen goods, police say they found a ledger of addresses that the alleged burglar had targeted, said Coquitlam RCMP.

“There has been so much stolen property recovered that we’re still in the process of finding the proper owners,” said Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a media release.

“We’re also in the process of establishing charges for at least five more B&Es in our jurisdiction.”

Michael Horyn, 52, is currently facing charges of break and enter and possession of stolen property.

He has been released from custody on a promise to appear in North Vancouver provincial court on Friday.