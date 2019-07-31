West Vancouver police say a home was broken into nearly every day in July

If you live in West Vancouver, you may want to lock your doors.

West Vancouver police said Wednesday they’ve seen 29 break-and-enters at homes across the district in July — meaning a home was broken into nearly every day this month.

Worse still, police have recorded 108 break-ins so far this year, marking a 65 per cent increase compared to the five-year average.

A map provided by police shows the break-ins have been especially concentrated in the affluent British Properties community.

In their announcement, police shared several images captured by security cameras from some of the targeted homes showing suspects wearing bodysuits and hoods with gloves.

Those suspects have allegedly stolen jewelry, electronics, sports equipment and other personal belongings.

“The people responsible for these break-and-enters are looking for items of high value, and seem to be targeting homes that appear unoccupied at the time,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a release.

“We want to remind our residents that if they see or hear suspicious activity, to contact us immediately.”

Police are reminding residents to ensure their home security camera and alarm systems are working, and that their homes have “adequate exterior lighting.”

Residents are also being advised to arrange for neighbours to check on their homes if they are away for long periods of time.

Anyone with information helpful to investigators is asked to contact West Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.