Crime

Employee, 63, charged after Fergus Walmart evacuated due to fake bomb threat

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 11, 2019 4:36 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / Global News

Wellington County OPP have charged a 63-year-old woman after a Fergus, Ont., Walmart was evacuated over a fake bomb threat.

Officers responded to the threat on St. David Street on Nov. 19 after a note was found, indicating that there was a bomb in the business.

The building was evacuated until the threat was deemed to be a hoax. A nearby school was also placed into a hold-and-secure during the investigation.

READ MORE: Fergus Walmart evacuated after threat received: Wellington County OPP

OPP announced on Wednesday that a Walmart employee was arrested. Marjorie Anne Gray has been charged with uttering threats, falsifying information and mischief.

Police didn’t say why she allegedly wrote the note.

They are still looking for information which can be directed to investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
