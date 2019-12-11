Junior hockey: Rockets edge Wheat Kings, improve to 3-0 on road trip

A roundup of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan and area.
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Kelowna 2, Brandon 1
At Brandon, Matthew Wedman scored twice for Kelowna, including the game-winning goal in the shootout, as the Rockets improved to 3-0 on their East Division road swing.
Wedman opened the scoring for Kelowna (17-8-1-2) at 19:44 of the first period, with Ridly Greig replying for Brandon (13-15-1-2) at 4:33 of the second.
Roman Basran stopped 33 for the Rockets, with Jiri Patera turning aside 22 shots for the Wheat Kings. Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Brandon was 1-for-3.
Following a scoreless third period and overtime session, just one goal was recorded in the shootout, that being Wedman’s marker. Basran stopped all three Brandon shooters, while Ethan Ernst and Pavel Novak were Kelowna’s first two shooters.
The Rockets opened their six-game prairie swing by defeating Prince Albert 2-1 on Friday, then posting a 4-3 shootout victory over Saskatoon on Saturday.
The road trip continues Wednesday night in Winnipeg (17-11-1-0) and ends with stops in Regina (7-17-3-0) on Friday and, lastly, Moose Jaw (10-16-1-0) on Saturday.
In B.C. Division standings, Kelowna is in second place with 37 points, just two behind front-running Kamloops (18-9-2-1, 39 points). The Blazers, though, have played two more games than the Rockets.
Notably, the Blazers are also touring the East Division. Kamloops beat Brandon 5-4 in a shootout, lost 5-4 to Winnipeg in overtime, then fell 5-4 to Moose Jaw in overtime on Tuesday night.
B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tuesday Results
No games scheduled.
Wednesday-Thursday Games
No games scheduled involving Okanagan and area teams.
Friday’s Games
- West Kelowna (5-21-4-2) at Trail (19-12-2-1), 7 p.m.
- Penticton (25-9-1-0) at Vernon (18-12-1-1), 7 p.m.
- Salmon Arm (19-13-1-1) at Wenatchee (16-14-3-1), 7:05 p.m.
KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tuesday Results
No games scheduled involving Okanagan and area teams.
Wednesday-Thursday Games
No games scheduled involving Okanagan and area teams.
Friday’s Games
- North Okanagan (9-15-0-0-4) at Fernie (16-7-0-0-3), 6 p.m.
- 100 Mile House (13-13-1-0-0) at Sicamous (10-17-1-0-0), 7 p.m.
- Castlegar (6-16-0-0-4) at Grand Forks (10-16-0-0-2), 7 p.m.
- Princeton (13-10-1-0-3) at Kamloops (11-17-0-0-1), 7 p.m.
- Revelstoke (19-3-1-0-2) at Nelson (17-6-0-0-4), 7 p.m.
- Beaver Valley (16-4-2-0-3) at Kelowna (20-5-1-0-0), 7 p.m.
- Chase (18-7-0-0-2) at Osoyoos (4-20-1-0-2), 7:35 p.m.
