Sports

Junior hockey: Rockets edge Wheat Kings, improve to 3-0 on road trip

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 3:33 pm
Kelowna Rockets goalie stops Brandon Wheat Kings forward Ty Thorpe during WHL action in Brandon, Man., on Tuesday night.
Kelowna Rockets goalie stops Brandon Wheat Kings forward Ty Thorpe during WHL action in Brandon, Man., on Tuesday night. Kelly McGuinness / Brandon Wheat Kings

A roundup of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan and area.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 2, Brandon 1

At Brandon, Matthew Wedman scored twice for Kelowna, including the game-winning goal in the shootout, as the Rockets improved to 3-0 on their East Division road swing.

Wedman opened the scoring for Kelowna (17-8-1-2) at 19:44 of the first period, with Ridly Greig replying for Brandon (13-15-1-2) at 4:33 of the second.

Roman Basran stopped 33 for the Rockets, with Jiri Patera turning aside 22 shots for the Wheat Kings. Kelowna was 1-for-4 on the power play while Brandon was 1-for-3.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets extend win streak on prairie road trip

Following a scoreless third period and overtime session, just one goal was recorded in the shootout, that being Wedman’s marker. Basran stopped all three Brandon shooters, while Ethan Ernst and Pavel Novak were Kelowna’s first two shooters.

The Rockets opened their six-game prairie swing by defeating Prince Albert 2-1 on Friday, then posting a 4-3 shootout victory over Saskatoon on Saturday.

The road trip continues Wednesday night in Winnipeg (17-11-1-0) and ends with stops in Regina (7-17-3-0) on Friday and, lastly, Moose Jaw (10-16-1-0) on Saturday.

In B.C. Division standings, Kelowna is in second place with 37 points, just two behind front-running Kamloops (18-9-2-1, 39 points). The Blazers, though, have played two more games than the Rockets.

Notably, the Blazers are also touring the East Division. Kamloops beat Brandon 5-4 in a shootout, lost 5-4 to Winnipeg in overtime, then fell 5-4 to Moose Jaw in overtime on Tuesday night.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tuesday Results

No games scheduled.

Wednesday-Thursday Games

No games scheduled involving Okanagan and area teams.

Friday’s Games

  • West Kelowna (5-21-4-2) at Trail (19-12-2-1), 7 p.m.
  • Penticton (25-9-1-0) at Vernon (18-12-1-1), 7 p.m.
  • Salmon Arm (19-13-1-1) at Wenatchee (16-14-3-1), 7:05 p.m.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tuesday Results

No games scheduled involving Okanagan and area teams.

Wednesday-Thursday Games

No games scheduled involving Okanagan and area teams.

Friday’s Games

  • North Okanagan (9-15-0-0-4) at Fernie (16-7-0-0-3), 6 p.m.
  • 100 Mile House (13-13-1-0-0) at Sicamous (10-17-1-0-0), 7 p.m.
  • Castlegar (6-16-0-0-4) at Grand Forks (10-16-0-0-2), 7 p.m.
  • Princeton (13-10-1-0-3) at Kamloops (11-17-0-0-1), 7 p.m.
  • Revelstoke (19-3-1-0-2) at Nelson (17-6-0-0-4), 7 p.m.
  • Beaver Valley (16-4-2-0-3) at Kelowna (20-5-1-0-0), 7 p.m.
  • Chase (18-7-0-0-2) at Osoyoos (4-20-1-0-2), 7:35 p.m.
