‘Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison now available to officiate weddings

Bachelor and Bachelorette fans can now request to have host Chris Harrison officiate their wedding, according to his new website.

“Since 2012, Chris Harrison is an ordained minister with Universal Life Church. He customizes each of his weddings to the couple,” the reality TV host’s website reads.

Harrison is available to travel in the United States, including Hawaii, to officiate your wedding.

“International travel [is] also available for destination weddings,” according to Harrison’s website.

In order to have the host of the hit reality franchise officiate a wedding, couples must provide their name, email, phone number, wedding date, wedding venue/location, budget and wedding details through a contact form on Harrison’s website.

“Due to popular demand and limited amount of select dates available, serious inquiries only, please,” a note says at the bottom of Harrison’s contact form.

If you are not getting married, you can also request Harrison to host/emcee events, and he is available for corporate events as well.

Harrison will also create a video to promote your business, and fans can request a collaboration or endorsement.

Bachelor Nation can also book the Bachelor mansion and Harrison for events.

“Villa de la Vina is the ideal setting for hosting corporate conferences, team-building workshops, seminars, proposals, weddings and event receptions,” the website reads. “Nestled on a beautiful 10-acre property, Villa de la Vina is situated within the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu. It offers 10,000 square feet of interior space and 20,000 square feet of outside space.”

Harrison officiated Bachelor in Paradise stars Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone’s wedding ceremony in Mexico in June.

He also officiated Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham‘s wedding ceremony in Hawaii in January.

