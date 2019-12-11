Trudeau weighs reintroducing NAFTA ratification bill before holiday break

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is currently weighing whether to reintroduce a bill to ratify the CUSMA trade deal before the holidays.

But no decision has yet been reached even as the parliamentary calendar ticks down to when MPs depart for their winter break at the end of this week.

“That’s a decision for the House leader to take,” said Trudeau in a scrum with reporters on Wednesday.

“We’re looking at that right now. We’re looking at the remaining days in the calendar, but I have assured both the president of the United States and the president of Mexico personally that we will proceed with ratification as quickly as we can.”

On Tuesday, Democrats in the United States finally agreed to ratify the renegotiated NAFTA trade deal reached by the U.S., Canada and Mexico last year.

Their support was contingent on several tweaks to the agreement, including stronger enforcement mechanisms to monitor labour reforms in Mexico and cutting the length of time before expensive biologic drugs can face competition from cheaper generics.

The Trudeau Liberals had tabled a bill in the last Parliament to ratify the new NAFTA in the event the Americans were able to overcome the political gridlock that has stalled ratification on their end for roughly one year.

There had been speculation the House of Commons could be recalled over the summer to deal with ratification quickly if the U.S. were able to get their end of the process done, but that did not end up happening.

As a result, that ratification bill died when the election was called.

Now, any legislation to do so will need to be reintroduced.

But there are only two full sitting days left before the House of Commons rises for its annual winter break.

After Friday, parliamentary business will be on hold until the end of January when the House of Commons returns.

