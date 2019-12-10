New NAFTA inches closer as Freeland meets with counterparts in Mexico

The new North American Free Trade Agreement is inching closer to coming into effect.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will be in Mexico City for a Tuesday meeting with her American and Mexican counterparts to push the revised document across the finish line.
Ottawa revealed Freeland’s itinerary late Monday following a day of furious speculation about the state of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal and concerns from Canada’s aluminum sector about what the agreement could mean for the industry and workers.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (CUSMA) was signed by the three countries last year, but the deal has only been ratified by Mexico.
US. ratification has been stalled for months as congressional Democrats and organized labour push Mexico on labour rights as well as the agreement’s treatment of steel and aluminum.
The Canadian government has said it is waiting to ratify the agreement at the same time as the United States.
