Complaint filed in relation to Quinpool Road arrest that went viral on social media

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed that an official complaint has been filed in connection with an arrest they made on Quinpool Road on Dec. 4.

The arrest was caught on camera and it showed a conducted energy weapon being deployed on a man as officers attempted to arrest him.

The video was shared widely on social media and came only days after Halifax police issued a formal apology to Nova Scotia’s Black community over the practice of street checks.

Video of arrest on Quinpool Road generating waves on social media

Police said on Dec. 4 that at 3:35 p.m., officers in the area observed a truck being driven in an “unsafe manner.”

A spokesperson for Halifax police said the truck collided with two vehicles, one of which was parked, as it attempted to change lanes.

The truck and the driver of the moving vehicle pulled over to the side of the road, where police began a collision investigation.

As a result of the investigation the man, who is Black, was issued a summary offence ticket for driving unsafely.

Police said the man then physically confronted the responding officers.

A video obtained by Global News shows security footage leading up to the confrontation.

There is no audio accompanying the video and the actions of the police and the man are partially blocked by a vehicle.

Halifax Regional Police said additional police officers responded to the scene to provide assistance.

One officer eventually deployed a conducted energy weapon to restrain the man.

The man was taken into custody and police said he will be facing charges of assaulting police. He has since been released on a promise to appear.

Halifax police said last week that the incident remains under investigation.

-With files from Alexander Quon