Canada

2 injured after head-on collision in south London

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted December 11, 2019 10:20 am
London fire crews responded to a head-on crash on Bradley Avenue on Tuesday night, extricating the two drivers from their respective vehicles.
London fire crews responded to a head-on crash on Bradley Avenue on Tuesday night, extricating the two drivers from their respective vehicles. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

London emergency crews were at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the south end of the city Tuesday night.

The London Fire Department says crews were called to the scene at the overpass along Bradley Avenue at Highbury Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger says the two vehicles collided head-on and that crews acted quickly to get both drivers out of their wrecked vehicles.

“We had two extrication vehicles on site in about five minutes,” Mosburger said.

“We were actually able to perform the extrication within seven minutes of our original arrival time, which is really great. It gives the patients involved the best chance of care they can.”

The two drivers were the only people in the vehicles at the time, officials say. They were treated and transported to hospital by paramedics.

There is currently no word on the condition of either driver.

Bradley Avenue was closed as crews worked on the scene Tuesday evening before the road reopened to traffic Wednesday morning.

