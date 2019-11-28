Menu

Children unscathed after crash involving school bus: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 28, 2019 10:36 am
London firefighters respond to a crash between a school bus and a car on Sarnia Road west of Western Road.
London firefighters respond to a crash between a school bus and a car on Sarnia Road west of Western Road. Garn McGaughn / Twitter

A Thursday morning crash involving a school bus and a car resulted in no injuries, according to London police.

Police say officers were called about a two-vehicle collision on Sarnia Road west of Western Road around 8:30 a.m.

“There were kids on the bus, but no one was injured,” police said in an email to Global News.

READ MORE: City committee seeks Londoners’ feedback on proposed tow truck bylaw

A number of Londoners reported significant delays on Sarnia Road heading eastbound due to the collision.

The crash also forced a detour for London Transit buses travelling in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

By 10 a.m., Londoners reported that traffic was flowing again in the area.

Around that time, police said the vehicles involved had been towed from the scene.

Few other details have been released, and there is no word on any pending charges.

