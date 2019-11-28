Children unscathed after crash involving school bus: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A Thursday morning crash involving a school bus and a car resulted in no injuries, according to London police.

Police say officers were called about a two-vehicle collision on Sarnia Road west of Western Road around 8:30 a.m.

“There were kids on the bus, but no one was injured,” police said in an email to Global News.

A number of Londoners reported significant delays on Sarnia Road heading eastbound due to the collision.

The crash also forced a detour for London Transit buses travelling in the area.

DETOUR: Due to a traffic accident at Sarnia between Sleightholme and Brescia the road will be closed effective immediately. Routes 9, 10, 27 & 31 will be on detour until further notice. For full detour details visit: https://t.co/GDNde6GcEA. #LdnOnt — London Transit (@LTCLdnOnt) November 28, 2019

By 10 a.m., Londoners reported that traffic was flowing again in the area.

Around that time, police said the vehicles involved had been towed from the scene.

Few other details have been released, and there is no word on any pending charges.