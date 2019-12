Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say only one lane of traffic is getting through Highway 410 between Queen Street and Williams Parkway on Wednesday morning.

Police said the partial closure of the northbound lanes comes following a traffic stop at around 2:20 a.m.

Only one lane is getting by through that section, police said.

There is no word on what exactly police are investigating that has prompted the three-lane closure.

More to come.

#PRP. Northbound 410 between Williams Parkway and Queen Street- lanes reduced for police investigation. Following a traffic stop. One lane only getting by through this section. Call at 2:20am. PR190450593 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 11, 2019

