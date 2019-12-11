Transit in Regina gets $292K funding boost in city’s 2020 budget

Send this page to someone via email

Transit in Regina will be getting a funding boost in 2020 above and beyond what was outlined in the city’s proposed budget document.

During budget deliberations Tuesday night, council approved an additional $292,000 for a three-year pilot of an airport route, bus service to the Westerra neighbourhood and to reduce the Paratransit waitlist.

Council will dip into the $6.5-million surplus from last year to fund the three transit-related items not accounted for in the proposed budget document — a move that Mayor Michael Fougere said is unsustainable.

“We’re going to have to find a way to square that as we go forward,” Fougere told reporters after the decision.

The city has a transit master plan coming but it is not expected within the next year.

Coun. Lori Bresciani, who proposed multiple amendments —not all of which passed — said transit in Regina is a “huge issue.”

“We need to do better,” she said during the meeting.

The service to the airport will be a three-year pilot, costing the city $144,000 in 2020. Not all council members supported proceeding with it so soon. Although the airport is contributing funding, some council members questioned evidence of a business case and the potential involvement of not-yet-consulted parties — potentially hotel associations.

In terms of extending busing to Westerra, council heard Monday night from developer Chad Jedlic about safety concerns. He said residents and employees of neighbourhood businesses were finding themselves walking half a mile along the shoulder of Dewdney Avenue to get to the nearest stop. Council allocated $98,000 to solve that problem by providing better access.

The $50,000 for Paratransit, a provincial program, is to reduce the waitlist of nearly 1,000 customers and accommodated trips.

“I don’t think we can wait,” said Bresciani about Paratransit funding. “It’s just going to get worse.”

There were proposals made during the meeting to increase service on individual bus routes 60 and 18. Neither was successful.

Coun. Bob Hawkins said each council member could probably find a transit route proposal needed in their ward.

“We simply can’t design a transit system by voting on one-offs,” Hawkins said.

