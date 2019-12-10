Edmonton Public School Board raising school bus fees Feb. 1 in wake of provincial budget

Send this page to someone via email

Some parents with kids in the Edmonton Public School District will be paying higher school bus fees starting Feb. 1.

The changes include a new yellow bus fee of $260 annually for students in Kindergarten to Grade 6, and of $515 annually for students in grades 7 to 12.

Fees for students riding Edmonton Transit Service buses to their designated schools will also rise from $190 annually to $515 annually.

Trustees said it was a hard decision but they’ve been put in a difficult position. Tuesday afternoon’s vote was unanimous.

The United Conservative government’s provincial budget eliminated the School Fee Reduction grant. The Edmonton Public School Board report said the district had $5.3 million less available for student transportation.

Trustees explained school bus fee hikes were considered partly because the EPSB does not want to make cuts to classrooms mid-school year in order to address the post-budget funding shortfall.

“We have no option but to make these difficult decisions,” Board Chair Trisha Estabrooks said. Tweet This

“We pay more for transportation services than we collect in user fees and now we have fewer provincial dollars to help cover costs, based on the Oct. 24 provincial budget.

“Our division was subsidizing shortfalls in funding with our surplus funds, but now that’s depleted. To ensure we’re supporting classrooms, we have no choice but to pass this fee onto parents,” she said.

Special needs busing will not be subject to fee increases.

Schools will be contacting affected families in January.

“While this fee increase will help us bridge a portion of our funding gap this year, we need to think more broadly about how we provide transportation services to Edmontonians, and what we charge for that service,” Estabrooks said.

In January, the division will share a survey with parents about their priorities related to transportation to help guide any changes it makes for the next school year.

Here’s what it means for you

Yellow bus:

Students attending their designated school 2.4 kilometres or more away: change from $0/month currently to $33/month for the remainder of this school year.

ETS bus:

Students attending their Grade 7-12 school 2.4 kilometres or more away: change from $19/month currently to $60/month for the remainder of the school year.

Kindergarten students:

Traditionally, Edmonton Public has not charged transportation fees for Kindergarten students. Starting Feb. 1, 2020, parents who have Kindergarten students using busing will also be required to pay for transportation.

Students attending their designated school 2.4 kilometres or more away: change from $0/month currently to $33/month for the remainder of this school year.

Bilingual or immersion students:

change from $0/month currently to $33/month for the remainder of this school year.

Alternative program students:

change from $0/month currently to $60 for the remainder of the school year.

Edmonton Public Schools board is calling it a hard decision, but they have voted unanimously to implement bus fares Feb. 1, for those kids who currently don't pay, excluding special needs students.

