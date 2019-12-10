Report calls for Strathcona County to review emergency response plans in wake of 2018 explosions

Send this page to someone via email

An independent review of Strathcona County’s response to a pair of explosions at a community centre parkade in Sherwood Park last year has concluded that the municipality should review its emergency management program.

The report, put together by an independent consultant, goes through the county’s actions starting with the explosions at the Sherwood Park Community Centre on Nov. 6, 2018, until the facility resumed full operations on May 8, 2019.

The report was presented to council at its meeting on Tuesday.

It said a review of the county’s emergency management program should include reinforcing the roles of the emergency advisory committee and the emergency management agency to optimize their roles during major incidents.

The report also recommends that the county enhances its crisis communications plan, noting that it could have released a media statement earlier in the evening on the night of the explosions.

In April, a Global News investigation uncovered internal emails showing how officials argued over the release of information to the public as well as an attempt by the county to control posts on a local Facebook page.

The emails show the mayor repeatedly asking for a statement to be released. However, that did not happen for several hours. The county’s first statement to the public came approximately six hours after the first explosion.

Presenters specifically mention the need for the timely release of information to the public during their presentation. #shpk #yeg — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) December 10, 2019

“Even if only a holding statement advising the community that the county had a full response to the incident and was working closely with the RCMP towards stabilization of the incident,” said the report.

“It is apparent the delay was due to the county who sought to co-ordinate with the RCMP [on] the facts of the situation.”

However, the report concludes that such a statement would not have made a significant difference in the county’s response as a whole.

The report also said that following some “initial challenges” related to the stabilization of the scene, the county “provided ongoing internal and external crisis communications in the days, weeks, and months following Nov. 6, 2018.”

Other final recommendations included establishing protocols for activating incident management teams and command protocols.

No one was injured by the explosions.

RCMP say the first explosion happened at around 6:30 p.m. and the second — which was not deliberately set, but rather triggered by the first blast — took place around 8:15 p.m.

Police concluded the first blast was deliberately triggered by Kane Kosolowsky, 21, before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

