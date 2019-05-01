Sherwood Park parkade to reopen 6 months after explosions

Six months after an explosion rocked the community of Sherwood Park, the parkade at the centre of it all is set to reopen.

The Community Centre parkade will reopen on May 8, the same day the Strathcona County Library is scheduled to open its doors once again.

“We are looking forward to welcoming back the full host of activities that make the Community Centre a community destination,” Mayor Rod Frank said. “Strathcona County Library is one of the great facilities that makes this area such a vibrant hub. Adequate parking is a necessity.”

READ MORE: Strathcona County Library to reopen 6 months after explosions

Both were closed after multiple explosions and a fire in November.

Fire crews were called to the Strathcona County Community Centre in the heart of Sherwood Park on the evening of Nov. 6 after a report of an explosion and a fire. After a second explosion, the scene was handed over to RCMP.

According to the county, restoration work in the parkade has been “extensive.” The county said it has repaired concrete damaged by the blast, cleaned all the walls, floors, ceilings and elevators to remove soot, replaced some electrical and PVC piping and upgraded the HELP phones to a newer technology.

“Throughout the recovery process, our primary focus has been on health and safety,” Frank added. “As the final areas reopen, a clean, safe and secure building continues to be first and foremost.”

READ MORE: 21-year-old suspect in Sherwood Park explosions identified; family issues statement

A lone man was found injured in a vehicle in the parkade where the explosions occurred. He was taken to hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. He was later identified as 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky. Police haven’t released a motive for the explosion, as the investigation is ongoing.

The explosions cost an estimated $14 million in damage.