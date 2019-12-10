Menu

canada line elevator shaft

Man on mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Canada Line elevator shaft

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 7:18 pm
First responders work to rescue a man who fell down an elevator shaft at the Yaletown-Roundhouse Canada Line station. . Ryan Stelting

Technical Safety BC and Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating how a middle-aged man on a mobility scooter managed to fall down an elevator shaft at a Canada Line station Monday Night.

According to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Chief Dan Stroup, it happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Yaletown-Roundhouse station.

READ MORE: Man dead after falling down elevator shaft at CBC building in Toronto: officials

“A person had driven their scooter through the elevator door and landed on top of the elevator car, 30 feet down,” said Stroup.

Firefighters called in a high-angle rope rescue team, but were able to free the man without their assistance.

First responders attend to a man who fell down an elevator shaft in Vancouver on Monday. Courtesy: @Mychaylo/Twitter

Amazingly, the victim escaped with just bumps and bruises, said transit police Sgt. Clint Hampton.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s quite a bizarre story, and I can certainly say I’ve never heard of anything like this in my nine years of policing,” said Hampton.

READ MORE: Man rescued after falling down elevator shaft while on scooter in downtown Toronto

“The silver lining here is that despite taking quite a fall, he walked away with only minor injuries.”

Man rescued from elevator shaft in downtown Toronto

But Hampton said officials are still concerned about how the man actually fell into the shaft.

“What occurred was a man on a motorized scooter, he had hit the elevator doors at the station at a fairly high rate of speed,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘I thought we were going to die’: Chicago elevator drops 84 floors with 6 people inside

“This caused the doors to open in some manner, and unfortunately he actually fell down the elevator shaft.”

Technical Safety BC deployed a safety officer to the scene, and has taken the elevator out of service until it concludes its investigation.

Transit policeelevatorElevator Shaftcanada line elevator shaftfall down elevator shaftman falls elevator shaftmobility scooter elevator shaft
