Edmonton city council moves to ban conversion therapy

Edmonton city councillors moved to ban conversion therapy in a unanimous vote Tuesday.
Conversion therapy is the practice of counselling people in an attempt to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Other local municipalities have also banned the practice. St. Albert city council unanimously moved to do so in July, making the city the first Alberta municipality to do so.
In October, Spruce Grove council voted 6-1 to move toward banning the practice.
The motion was first brought forward at Edmonton council in August.
