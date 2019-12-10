Menu

conversion therapy

Edmonton city council moves to ban conversion therapy

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 3:31 pm
Debate at Edmonton City Hall over how to address conversion therapy
WATCH: (Aug. 21, 2019) A debate was held at Edmonton City Hall on Wednesday over how to address the practice of conversion therapy.

Edmonton city councillors moved to ban conversion therapy in a unanimous vote Tuesday.

Conversion therapy is the practice of counselling people in an attempt to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Other local municipalities have also banned the practice. St. Albert city council unanimously moved to do so in July, making the city the first Alberta municipality to do so.

In October, Spruce Grove council voted 6-1 to move toward banning the practice.

READ MORE: Spruce Grove council to debate possible conversion therapy ban

The motion was first brought forward at Edmonton council in August.

READ MORE: Canada is exploring Criminal Code reforms to halt conversion therapy

LGBTQ
