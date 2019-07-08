St. Albert City Council unanimously passes motion to crack down on conversion therapy

City councillors in St. Albert, Alta., unanimously passed a motion on Monday afternoon to crack down on the practice of counselling people to attempt to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Mayor Cathy Heron said she hoped passing the motion would send a message to other governments and to the community that conversion therapy is not acceptable.

READ MORE: Banning conversion therapy: Alberta creates working group to make recommendations

Watch below: (From September 2018) Alberta LGBTQ2 advocates are elated following news the provincial government could end conversion therapy.

The motion that was passed by St. Albert City Council was to allow for changing local land use and business licensing bylaws to clarify that conversion therapy is “neither a permitted nor a discretionary use in any land use classification.”

The motion also sought to establish that “conversion therapy is not a lawful business activity in St. Albert and no business license [SIC] shall be issued for any person or organization that has conversion therapy as part of its business activities.”

Last month, Global News obtained an email sent out by Alberta’s health minister that raised questions about how the work of a group that is supposed to make a plan to ban the controversial practice in Alberta will continue.

READ MORE: Email from Alberta health minister offers mixed message on conversion therapy group’s status

“As you know, the working group was an informal body named by the former NDP minister to meet over a period of five months and then provide advice,” an email sent from Health Minister Tyler Shandro to the working group read.

“While the group’s informal nature and lack of official status means that whatever mandate it had effectively lapsed with the change of government, I have nevertheless invited you to submit your advice to me, including any recommendations or other input that you want to bring forward at the end of the five-month period.”

Councillor Jacquie Hansen said Monday that she was keen to get the federal and provincial governments involved in a plan to address conversion therapy but that it was important for St. Albert, located just a few kilometres north of Edmonton, to do its part.

–With files from Global News’ Sarah Komadina

READ MORE: Calgary Pride calls for city ban on conversion therapy as Albertans rally outside legislature

Watch below: (From June 6, 2019) Albertans raise their voices about the controversial practice known as conversion therapy.

More to come…