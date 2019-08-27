Edmonton one step closer to banning conversion therapy

Edmonton City Council has inched closer to banning conversion therapy.

In a meeting without debate Tuesday morning, council approved a motion to ban the practice. The move comes after last week’s session before a council committee which heard from both sides of the issue.

Conversion therapy is the practice of counselling people in an attempt to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Edmonton follows in the steps of another nearby municipality making moves to ban the practice. Earlier this summer, St. Albert city council unanimously voted to ban conversion therapy. Spruce Grove has also moved to ban the practice.

A formal bylaw will now need to be written, which will go back before Edmonton City Council later this year.