Edmonton Oilers close out home stand against Hurricanes

After spending a week in the minors, defenceman Caleb Jones is back with the Edmonton Oilers and in the lineup to face the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place Tuesday night. Joel Persson has been sent to the Bakersfield Condors.

“I just think Caleb’s a little better defender right now. We have a tough stretch of games here with good teams,” head coach Dave Tippett said. “We just felt like he gives us a little more stability right now.”

“I try to take it day-by-day, whichever league I’m in. I just try to show up the rink, play hard, and have a good attitude,” Jones, who has played nine NHL games this season, said.

“I think I was playing well when I was here, just trying to be solid, but I think I have a bunch more to offer.” Tweet This

Tippett said he still knows some members of the Hurricanes organization from their days as the Hartford Whalers. Tippett played for the Whalers from 1983-90.

“Of all the things that people send or try to get signed, the Hartford Whalers cards and jerseys are by far the most out of anything,” said Tippett.

The Whalers became the Hurricanes in 1997.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nygard – McDavid – Kassian

Khaira – Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl

Neal – Haas – P. Russell

Granlund – Sheahan – Archibald

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Bear

K. Russell – Jones

Koskinen

Catch the Oilers and Hurricanes on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.