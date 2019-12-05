Senators win over Oilers again in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Senators snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night.

The Senators have won six road games in a row against the Oilers. They’ve taken 12 of their last 14 visits to Edmonton.

The Oilers had several chances in the first period and finally scored when forward Jujhar Khaira chipped in a pass from Leon Draisaitl. The Senators unsuccessfully challenged the play for offside.

The Oilers outshot the Sens 10-4 in the first.

The Senators’ Artem Anisimov and Connor Brown scored 12 seconds apart early in the second. Edmonton native Tyler Ennis struck with 8:18 left in the period to make it 3-1 Senators.

Mike Smith replaced Mikko Koskinen in the Oilers’ net. Koskinen allowed three goals on 12 shots. The Oilers clawed back to within one when Oscar Klefbom blasted a power-play point-shot past Ottawa netminder Craig Anderson with 2:23 remaining in the frame.

The Senators’ Anthony Duclair made it 4-2 90 seconds into the third, then Vladislav Namestnikov added some insurance with 8:13 to go.

The Oilers spent most of the final four minutes on the power play but couldn’t mount a charge.

Smith made the save of the night in the third, stretching his right arm across the goal line and trapping a Brady Tkachuk shot under his blocker.

The Oilers (17-10-3) will host Los Angeles on Friday.

