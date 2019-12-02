Menu

Edmonton Oilers power play comes through in win over Canucks

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 2, 2019 12:49 am
Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller (9) falls to the ice after being stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, of Finland, on a breakaway during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Sunday December 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller (9) falls to the ice after being stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, of Finland, on a breakaway during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Sunday December 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Leon Draisaitl scored two power play goals as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Sunday night.

Josh Archibald, moved up to play with Connor McDavid because of an injury to Zack Kassian, deflecting a pass from Darnell Nurse past Jacob Markstrom. Brock Boeser replied for the Canucks, finishing off a shart passing play with Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller.

Late in the first, Patrick Russell thought he scored his first career goal when he swept in a rebound. However, the Canucks successfully challenged for goalie interference, and the goal was taken off the board.

Josh Leivo scored on a rebound to put the Canucks up 2-1 with 7:54 left in the second. Just 1:45 later, Draisaitl one-timed a pass from Connor McDavid for a power play goal.

Draisaitl struck on the power play again early in the third, finishing off a quick passing play with James Neal and Alex Chiasson.

Mikko Koskinen made 29 saves to improve to 10-2-2.

Kassian (back) and Mike Smith (leg) didn’t play. Both are considered day-to-day. Goaltender Stuart Skinner came up from Bakersfield to serve as Koskinen’s backup. Defenceman Kris Russell missed the game to game to be with his wife as she gave birth to their second child.

Defenceman Matt Benning returned to action after missing five games with an injury. However, he left the game in the second period after blocking a shot.

McDavid was named the NHL’s First Star for November, having racked up 26 points in 14 games. He and Chiasson both had two assists on Sunday.

The Oilers, 17-9-3, will host Ottawa on Wednesday.

 

NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersVancouver CanucksConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlJosh Archibald
