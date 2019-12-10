3 women win $1M in lotto sold in Leduc

Send this page to someone via email

A trio of women — including two Albertans — are going to have an extra merry Christmas this year, after a winning a $1-million prize in the Nov. 2 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Della Schneider of Parkland County, her sister Roberta Schneider of Crofton, B.C., and their friend Sharon Besler-Rahmoun of Leduc won the $1-million prize.

But it was actually a slight fluke that led them to the win.

“We always play Lotto Max together,” said Della, who purchased the ticket at the Leduc Town Petro Canada on 50 Avenue.

“But, I bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket by accident this time,” she said. Tweet This

The other two players didn’t believe the win at first.

“I thought maybe she wasn’t wearing her glasses,” said Roberta.

All three winners said they hope to travel in their future, as well as paying off debts and investing in home renovations.