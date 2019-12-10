Menu

Canada

Guelph Transit to launch reloadable fare cards in January

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 10, 2019 3:54 pm
Guelph Transit will be introducing reloadable fare cards in January.
Guelph Transit will be introducing reloadable fare cards in January. Supplied

Guelph Transit is introducing reloadable fare cards as it begins to phase out monthly passes and paper tickets.

Beginning Jan. 17, the OnYourWay tap and go cards can be purchased at select retailers and city facilities, including library branches and recreation centres.

An online portal is also being launched on the city’s website that will allow customers to manage and add to their cards, and get balance protection in the event their card is ever lost or stolen.

The city said the cards will cost $5 but that fee will be waived in the first three months of the program for all transit users.

Monthly passes will no longer be sold as of March 18 and paper tickets will be discontinued starting on March 31. Transit customers will be still able to use existing tickets until May 31.

Buses will not stop taking cash payments.

New fare boxes are being installed on all buses and riders can scan their bus pass on them until the new cards are available.

The federal government announced $1.7 million in funding in 2017 to replace the fare boxes and the city chipped in the remaining $1.3 million for the project.

More information on the rollout can be found on the city’s website.

