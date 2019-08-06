Guelph residents asked for input in city’s transportation master plan

The City of Guelph says they want to hear from residents as they are in the process of updating their transportation master plan.

In a post on their website, the city said officials are exploring transportation options to “make Guelph move better in every way.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon rockers The Sheepdogs added to Riverfest Elora

As part of the process, the city’s general manager of engineering and transportation services said they need community input to help guide the conversation.

“We want to hear from the community about what’s working well, what could be improved, and how we can make it easier for you to get where you’re going,” Kealy Dedman said.

The city said they want to hear from folks who walk, ride a bike, take a bus, drive a car or use any other form of travel.

Have a transportation issue? Let us hear it! Tell us what's working well, what needs to be improved, and how can we make it easier for you to get where you're going. Your feedback will help shape our Transportation Master Plan. Have your say at https://t.co/L5vPD4CjQj pic.twitter.com/rlh8GIzYME — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) August 6, 2019

Residents can have their say by leaving comments on the city’s website and/or attending a number of events over the next several months.

That includes the Zero Waste Festival at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Guelph’s watering restrictions move to Level 1 Yellow amid hot, dry conditions

Additional events and locations will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

City staff expect to present the updated transportation master plan to council in summer 2020.

WATCH: Billions in federal funding for Ontario public transit remains inaccessible