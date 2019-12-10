Firefighters battle blaze at home in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home in west Edmonton’s Lynnwood neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to the home in a cul-de-sac on 80 Avenue near 154 Street just before 8 a.m. and arrived within four minutes.

Thick, white smoke could be seen billowing from the white bungalow, where about 30 firefighters and EMS were on scene.

Fire broke out at a home at 15405 80 Ave. in west Edmonton’s Lynnwood neighbourhood. Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue said everyone in the house was able to get out safely and no one was injured.

As of 8:35 a.m., it was still a working fire.

