Canada

Firefighters battle blaze at home in west Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 11:01 am
Fire broke out at a home at 15405 80 Ave. in west Edmonton's Lynnwood neighbourhood. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Fire broke out at a home at 15405 80 Ave. in west Edmonton's Lynnwood neighbourhood. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News

A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home in west Edmonton’s Lynnwood neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to the home in a cul-de-sac on 80 Avenue near 154 Street just before 8 a.m. and arrived within four minutes.

Thick, white smoke could be seen billowing from the white bungalow, where about 30 firefighters and EMS were on scene.

Fire broke out at a home at 15405 80 Ave. in west Edmonton’s Lynnwood neighbourhood. Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Fire broke out at a home at 15405 80 Ave. in west Edmonton’s Lynnwood neighbourhood. Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Dayne Winter, Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue said everyone in the house was able to get out safely and no one was injured.

As of 8:35 a.m., it was still a working fire.

— More to come…

