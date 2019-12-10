Firefighters battle blaze at home in west Edmonton

A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home in west Edmonton’s Lynnwood neighbourhood.
Firefighters were called to the home in a cul-de-sac on 80 Avenue near 154 Street just before 8 a.m. and arrived within four minutes.
Thick, white smoke could be seen billowing from the white bungalow, where about 30 firefighters and EMS were on scene.
Edmonton Fire Rescue said everyone in the house was able to get out safely and no one was injured.
As of 8:35 a.m., it was still a working fire.
— More to come…
