Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

All residents safe after fire destroys garage, damages home in northwest Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 7:55 pm
A fire destroyed a garage in northwest Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
A fire destroyed a garage in northwest Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Global News

Four people are safe after a fire destroyed a home’s garage in northwest Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the house at 130 Avenue and 135 Street around 2 p.m.

Four residents were able to get out before crews arrived.

According to fire officials, the blaze started in the garage and then spread to the home. Around 20 firefighters were on scene, officials said.

No one was injured, but because of the damage, residents will not be allowed back inside.

Four people were able to evacuate the home.
Four people were able to evacuate the home. Global News

The neighbouring home was also slightly damaged, according to officials.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Fire RescueEdmonton fireGarage FireNorthwest Edmonton firegarage fire edmontonnorthwest edmonton garage
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.