All residents safe after fire destroys garage, damages home in northwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are safe after a fire destroyed a home’s garage in northwest Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the house at 130 Avenue and 135 Street around 2 p.m.

Four residents were able to get out before crews arrived.

According to fire officials, the blaze started in the garage and then spread to the home. Around 20 firefighters were on scene, officials said.

No one was injured, but because of the damage, residents will not be allowed back inside.

Four people were able to evacuate the home. Global News

The neighbouring home was also slightly damaged, according to officials.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.