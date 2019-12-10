Menu

Education

Former Western University president to take on new role in Australia

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 12:47 pm
Former Western University president and vice-chancellor Amit Chakma at a press conference in December 2011.
Former Western University president and vice-chancellor Amit Chakma at a press conference in December 2011. The Canadian Press Images/Mark Spowart

Former president and vice-chancellor of Western University Amit Chakma is headed to a new institution Down Under.

Chakma will be taking over as the next vice-chancellor of the University of Western Australia (UWA) starting in July 2020.

“Prof. Chakma comes to UWA with demonstrated success in developing high-quality teaching and learning while building research capability and important partnerships across academic, government and industry sectors,” UWA chancellor Robert French said in a statement.

“He is committed to combining research excellence with outstanding student experience.”

French said the appointment by the university senate was based on Chakma’s skills and educational experience.

READ MORE: Western University president’s 'double dip' salary sparks outrage, petition

In 2015, Chakma made headlines for having received an annual salary of just under $1 million the year before while serving as president and vice-Chancellor of Western University.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to a one-off provision that paid him double his usual salary if he chose to forgo a one-year administrative leave, Chakma took home a pay package of $967,000 in 2014.

He then chose to redirect his salary in 2015 towards repaying the extra funds he received in 2014.

READ MORE: Alan Shepard named as Western University’s next president

In 2018, Chakma announced he would not seek a third term as president and vice-chancellor, and Alan Shepard was named as his successor.

In a statement sent out by UWA, Chakma said he intends to visit the university several times before officially taking over the position.

“I am honoured to have been given the privilege of leading the University of Western Australia, one of the world’s great institutions,” he said.

