Former Western University president to take on new role in Australia

Former president and vice-chancellor of Western University Amit Chakma is headed to a new institution Down Under.

Chakma will be taking over as the next vice-chancellor of the University of Western Australia (UWA) starting in July 2020.

“Prof. Chakma comes to UWA with demonstrated success in developing high-quality teaching and learning while building research capability and important partnerships across academic, government and industry sectors,” UWA chancellor Robert French said in a statement.

“He is committed to combining research excellence with outstanding student experience.”

French said the appointment by the university senate was based on Chakma’s skills and educational experience.

In 2015, Chakma made headlines for having received an annual salary of just under $1 million the year before while serving as president and vice-Chancellor of Western University.

Due to a one-off provision that paid him double his usual salary if he chose to forgo a one-year administrative leave, Chakma took home a pay package of $967,000 in 2014.

He then chose to redirect his salary in 2015 towards repaying the extra funds he received in 2014.

In 2018, Chakma announced he would not seek a third term as president and vice-chancellor, and Alan Shepard was named as his successor.

In a statement sent out by UWA, Chakma said he intends to visit the university several times before officially taking over the position.

“I am honoured to have been given the privilege of leading the University of Western Australia, one of the world’s great institutions,” he said.