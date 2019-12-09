Habitat for Humanity GTA celebrates affordable housing project in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Habitat for Humanity GTA is celebrating the completion of their largest build to date.

In 2016, the organization embarked on a project in east Scarborough to build a 50-home affordable housing project called Pinery Trail.

“In its three-decade history, Habitat for Humanity has built a brighter future for the GTA through the creation of 22 new communities, including Pinery Trail,” said Ene Underwood, CEO of Habitat for Humanity GTA.

More than 10,000 volunteers and 500 donors contributed to bringing this incredibly meaningful project to life.

The 50-home site is now home to 83 parents and 145 children for a total of 228 people.

“Habitat for Humanity communities are the starting point for transformation that benefits the entire GTA, enhancing the lives of children and their families, transforming neighbourhoods, and increasing the vibrancy and economic vitality of municipalities,” explained Underwood.

