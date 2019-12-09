Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Blogs

Habitat for Humanity GTA celebrates affordable housing project in Scarborough

By Susan Hay Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 4:41 pm
Habitat for Humanity GTA.
Habitat for Humanity GTA. Susan Hay/Global News

Habitat for Humanity GTA is celebrating the completion of their largest build to date.

In 2016, the organization embarked on a project in east Scarborough to build a 50-home affordable housing project called Pinery Trail.

“In its three-decade history, Habitat for Humanity has built a brighter future for the GTA through the creation of 22 new communities, including Pinery Trail,” said Ene Underwood, CEO of Habitat for Humanity GTA.

READ MORE: Habitat for Humanity GTA’s Women Build celebrates 10 years of helping families in need

More than 10,000 volunteers and 500 donors contributed to bringing this incredibly meaningful project to life.

The 50-home site is now home to 83 parents and 145 children for a total of 228 people.

“Habitat for Humanity communities are the starting point for transformation that benefits the entire GTA, enhancing the lives of children and their families, transforming neighbourhoods, and increasing the vibrancy and economic vitality of municipalities,” explained Underwood.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Habitat For HumanityHabitat For Humanity GTAPinery TrailPinery Trail Scarborough
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.