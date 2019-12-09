Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with aggravated assault after Calgary train incident in November

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 3:47 pm
A man has been charged after an assault on a CTrain in November, according to police.
A man has been charged after an assault on a CTrain in November, according to police. File/Global News

After pleading to the public for help, Calgary police have charged a man following a serious assault in November, according to a Monday news release.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigating after assault leaves person with life-threatening injuries

Related News

On Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m., a man was on a westbound CTrain when he was assaulted by another man, police said.

The victim was hit in the face and a struggle ensued, after which the victim fell to the ground in medical distress, officers said.

The suspect left the train when it stopped at the 7 Street platform, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said, adding that he has since been released.

Police believe the victim and the suspect didn’t know each other.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgary police search for suspect after assault on downtown CTrain

Rodney Owusu-Ansah, 29, was arrested on four outstanding warrants and has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the Nov. 15 incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceCalgary Assaultserious assaultCalgary CTrain assaultCalgary LRT assaultCalgary serious assaultDowntown Calgary LRT assaultDowntown Calgary LRT platform assaultRodney Owusu-AnsahRodney Owusu-Ansah charges
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.