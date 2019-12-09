Man charged with aggravated assault after Calgary train incident in November

Send this page to someone via email

After pleading to the public for help, Calgary police have charged a man following a serious assault in November, according to a Monday news release.

On Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m., a man was on a westbound CTrain when he was assaulted by another man, police said.

The victim was hit in the face and a struggle ensued, after which the victim fell to the ground in medical distress, officers said.

The suspect left the train when it stopped at the 7 Street platform, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said, adding that he has since been released.

Police believe the victim and the suspect didn’t know each other.

Rodney Owusu-Ansah, 29, was arrested on four outstanding warrants and has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the Nov. 15 incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.