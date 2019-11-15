Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating after assault leaves person with life-threatening injuries

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 7:18 pm
Four Car CTrain
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after found injured on a downtown Calgary CTrain platform. File: Global News

Calgary police are investigating after an assault at a downtown CTrain station left a person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the 7 Street LRT platform at 2:30 p.m. Friday for reports that a person was in medical distress.

When police arrived, they determined the person had been assaulted. Police did not give details on the nature of the assault.

Calgary EMS said paramedics were also called just after 2:30 p.m. and said a fight happened either on a train or on the platform.

EMS said they took a man to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. His condition hadn’t changed as of 5 p.m.

CTrain service in the downtown core was impacted for several hours as police conducted their investigation, with Calgary Transit deploying shuttle buses to take riders between the closed stations.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 5 p.m., there were still delays getting through the city’s downtown.

Investigators are working to pull CCTV video of the incident as they look to identify the offender.

Calgary crime
