Calgary police investigating after assault leaves person with life-threatening injuries

Calgary police are investigating after an assault at a downtown CTrain station left a person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the 7 Street LRT platform at 2:30 p.m. Friday for reports that a person was in medical distress.

When police arrived, they determined the person had been assaulted. Police did not give details on the nature of the assault.

Calgary EMS said paramedics were also called just after 2:30 p.m. and said a fight happened either on a train or on the platform.

EMS said they took a man to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. His condition hadn’t changed as of 5 p.m.

CTrain service in the downtown core was impacted for several hours as police conducted their investigation, with Calgary Transit deploying shuttle buses to take riders between the closed stations.

As of 5 p.m., there were still delays getting through the city’s downtown.

#CTRiders #BlueLine CTrains are running 8 minutes behind schedule from Saddletowne to the Downtown Core. #RedLine CTrains are running 8 minutes behind schedule from Somerset to the Downtown Core. We appreciate your patience and are working to restore service as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/9At0ZeqQFg — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) November 16, 2019

Investigators are working to pull CCTV video of the incident as they look to identify the offender.