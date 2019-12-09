Menu

Health

N.S. to fund pharmacists prescribing birth control, UTI, shingles medications

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2019 12:15 pm
Updated December 9, 2019 12:16 pm
Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey announces that pharmacists will soon be covered by the province when offering several services.
Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey announces that pharmacists will soon be covered by the province when offering several services. Alicia Draus/Global News

Nova Scotia is committing more than $9 million over five years to cover the cost of several services offered by the province’s 1,300 pharmacists.

Beginning Jan. 1, pharmacists will be funded by the province to assess and prescribe medications for birth control, urinary tract infections and shingles.

READ MORE: Halifax pharmacy to offer free feminine hygiene products to customers in need

On April 1, they will also be funded to renew prescriptions for an additional 60 days for things like asthma inhalers and blood pressure medications.

Currently, patients are required to pay a fee when pharmacists provide these services, but once the agreement takes effect the government will pick up the tab.

Health Minister Randy Delorey says the change will allow more Nova Scotians to access the care they need.

Story continues below advertisement

The province will join Saskatchewan in publicly funding such services.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
