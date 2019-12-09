N.S. to fund pharmacists prescribing birth control, UTI, shingles medications

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is committing more than $9 million over five years to cover the cost of several services offered by the province’s 1,300 pharmacists.

Beginning Jan. 1, pharmacists will be funded by the province to assess and prescribe medications for birth control, urinary tract infections and shingles.

On April 1, they will also be funded to renew prescriptions for an additional 60 days for things like asthma inhalers and blood pressure medications.

Currently, patients are required to pay a fee when pharmacists provide these services, but once the agreement takes effect the government will pick up the tab.

Health Minister Randy Delorey says the change will allow more Nova Scotians to access the care they need.

The province will join Saskatchewan in publicly funding such services.