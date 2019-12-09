London opens outdoor skating rinks for 2019-20 season

Send this page to someone via email

Monday’s weather forecast for the London region may not scream winter wonderland, but Londoners had a shot at getting their outdoor skating fix over the past weekend.

The city recently opened two of its three outdoor rinks and plans to open the ice surface at Covent Garden Market on Friday if the weather co-operates.

The rink at Victoria Park is open, although Monday’s warm and rainy forecast will likely cancel any plans for skating at the downtown park.

There is no charge to hop on the downtown rink, with skate rentals and sharpening available. The surface is closed daily from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for ice resurfacing but is otherwise open, weather permitting. Residents can check the status of the rink by calling 519-661-4529.

The skating trail at Storybook Gardens is also open Tuesday through Sunday and features a 250-metre trail that winds through the park grounds.

Storybook Gardens’ skating rink is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Special holiday hours are in effect from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020.

Skating at Storybook Gardens comes with a cost: $4.25 per adult, $3.25 per child or $13 for a family of four. Skate rentals are also available for both adults and children.